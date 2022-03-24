Andean Dream Coconut Quinoa Cookies
Product Details
Delicious, nutritious, and rich in vitamins & minerals, quinoa is one of the world's best super foods. Andean Dream Quinoa Cookies are made with Royal Quinoa, the finest quality in the world, found only in the Bolivian Andes. Combined with other great tasting ingredients and high quality ingredients, these cookies provide an enjoyable, low sugar and guilt-free cookie experience. As a member of the Fair Trade Federation, we source our quinoa from indigenous farming families, and then send it directly to our dedicated manufacturing facility, free from gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, corn and nuts. Enjoy Andean Dream Quinoa Cookies for their delicious flavor, high nutritional content, and our commitment to improvising the lives of all, one cookie at a time.
- Allergen Friendly
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- Fair Trade
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Quinoa Flour, Casava Starch, Non-hydrogenated Palm Fruit Butter, Organic Raw Sugar, Toasted Grated Coconut, Organic Sugar Cane Syrup, Organic White Rice Flour, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Natural Coconut and Vanilla Extracts (Corn Free)
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More