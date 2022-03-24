Andean Dream Coconut Quinoa Cookies Perspective: front
Andean Dream Coconut Quinoa Cookies

7 OZUPC: 0089347000109
Product Details

Delicious, nutritious, and rich in vitamins & minerals, quinoa is one of the world's best super foods. Andean Dream Quinoa Cookies are made with Royal Quinoa, the finest quality in the world, found only in the Bolivian Andes. Combined with other great tasting ingredients and high quality ingredients, these cookies provide an enjoyable, low sugar and guilt-free cookie experience. As a member of the Fair Trade Federation, we source our quinoa from indigenous farming families, and then send it directly to our dedicated manufacturing facility, free from gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, corn and nuts. Enjoy Andean Dream Quinoa Cookies for their delicious flavor, high nutritional content, and our commitment to improvising the lives of all, one cookie at a time.

  • Allergen Friendly
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Fair Trade
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2cookies (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar5g
Protein1g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Quinoa Flour, Casava Starch, Non-hydrogenated Palm Fruit Butter, Organic Raw Sugar, Toasted Grated Coconut, Organic Sugar Cane Syrup, Organic White Rice Flour, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Natural Coconut and Vanilla Extracts (Corn Free)

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
