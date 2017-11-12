Hover to Zoom
Andean Dream Organic Orzo Quinoa Pasta
8 ozUPC: 0089347000160
Product Details
- Royal Quinoa, a super food, is rich in protein, vitamins, minerals and essential amino acids.
- Andean Dream Quinoa Pasta is made with organic Royal Quinoa, the finest quality in the world, found only in the Bolivian Andes.
- As a member of the Fair Trade Federation, we source the quinoa from indigenous farming families, and then send it directly to our dedicated manufacturing facility, free from gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, corn and nuts.
- Enjoy Andean Dream Quinoa Pasta for its delicious flavor, high nutritional content, and our commitment to bettering the lives of others, one meal at a time.
- Made in an allergen friendly manufacturing facility with organic ingredients
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate42g14%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic White Rice Flour , Organic Royal Quinoa Flour .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
