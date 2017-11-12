Nutrition Facts

4.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 270

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 42g 14% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugar 3g

Protein 6g