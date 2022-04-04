Hover to Zoom
Andre Blush Champagne Sparkling Wine 750ml
750 mLUPC: 0008500000749
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2
Product Details
Andre Blush Champagne is a sweet pink wine with fruity aromas, palate-pleasing cranberry and strawberry notes, and a smooth finish. Enjoy Andre California champagne on its own, or mix with juice for a refreshing sparkling cocktail. This 750 mL bottle of blush wine features a convenient twist and pop cap for easy opening. Ideal for a bridal shower, bachelorette party, girls' night or brunch, this Blush Champagne always adds a sparkle. Andre has been livin' the dream since 1966. Andre brings the bubbles. You bring the bling. Make it Epic.
- One 750 mL bottle of Andre Blush Champagne Pink Sparkling Wine
- Sweet, fruity and crisp pink champagne
- Sparkling blush wine with notes of delicious cranberry and strawberry
- Andre Blush Sparkling California wine is perfect for bachelorette parties, bridal showers and cockatails
- Pink sparkling wine from California with a smooth finish
- Best served chilled