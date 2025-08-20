Hover to Zoom
Andre Prost Dairy Free Unsweetened Coconut Milk
13.5 fl ozUPC: 0007065006025
Delicious Alternative to Milk and Cream
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (80 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium2mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium56mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coconut, Water, Guar Gum (A Stabilizer)
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
