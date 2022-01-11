Andy Capp's® Big Bag Hot Fries
Product Details
Treat your taste buds to a heaping helping of nostalgia with Andy Capp's Hot Fries. Andy Capp's Big Bag of Hot Fries packs a powerful punch and flavorful kick with every bite. Switch up your snack routine with the snack that looks like a fry and crunches like a chip. Spicy but not too hot, Andy Capp's Big Bag Hot Fries turn up the heat just enough. Road trips and dorm room study breaks have never tasted spicier. Each bag contains 8 oz with 140 calories per serving and 0 grams trans fat. Andy Capp's has been providing a unique and delicious alternative to potato chips for more than 40 years.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Degermed Yellow Cornmeal, Vegetable Oil (Palm and/or Cottonseed Oil), Dried Potatoes, Water, Whey, Salt, Less than 2% of: Dextrose, Torula Yeast, Spices Including Mustard, TBHQ (for freshness), Monosodium Glutamate, Spice Extractives Including Paprika, Tomato Powder, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soybean Oil, Silicon Dioxide, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Garlic Powder. _x000D_ _x000D_ CONTAINS: MILK
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More