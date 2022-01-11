Andy Capp's® Big Bag Hot Fries Perspective: front
Andy Capp's® Big Bag Hot Fries Perspective: back
Andy Capp's® Big Bag Hot Fries

8 ozUPC: 0002620047180
Located in AISLE 12

Product Details

Treat your taste buds to a heaping helping of nostalgia with Andy Capp's Hot Fries. Andy Capp's Big Bag of Hot Fries packs a powerful punch and flavorful kick with every bite. Switch up your snack routine with the snack that looks like a fry and crunches like a chip. Spicy but not too hot, Andy Capp's Big Bag Hot Fries turn up the heat just enough. Road trips and dorm room study breaks have never tasted spicier. Each bag contains 8 oz with 140 calories per serving and 0 grams trans fat. Andy Capp's has been providing a unique and delicious alternative to potato chips for more than 40 years.

  • Andy Capp's Big Bag of Hot Fries packs a powerful punch and flavorful kick with every bite

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 oz (28g/about 50 whole fries)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg13%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Degermed Yellow Cornmeal, Vegetable Oil (Palm and/or Cottonseed Oil), Dried Potatoes, Water, Whey, Salt, Less than 2% of: Dextrose, Torula Yeast, Spices Including Mustard, TBHQ (for freshness), Monosodium Glutamate, Spice Extractives Including Paprika, Tomato Powder, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soybean Oil, Silicon Dioxide, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Garlic Powder. _x000D_ _x000D_ CONTAINS: MILK

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible