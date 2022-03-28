Hover to Zoom
Andy's™ Cajun Fish Breading
10 ozUPC: 0003520450198
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- For perfectly seasoned fish and shrimp
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Meal , Wheat Processed , Wheat Flour Enriched ( Flour , Niacin Vitamin B3 , Iron , Thiamin Vitamin B1 , Riboflavin Vitamin B2 , Folic Acid Vitamin B9 ) , Salt , Spices , Garlic , Monosodium Glutamate , Onions , Spices Extractive
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.