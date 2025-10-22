Hover to Zoom
Andy's Red Fish Breading
10 ozUPC: 0003520450094
Located in MEAT
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium14mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Meal, Processed Wheat, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Spices, Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic, Paprika
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
