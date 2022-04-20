Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Light Kettle Corn
Dig into a bag of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Light Kettle Corn Popcorn. Imagine you're at the state fair, but the kettle corn has 35 calories per cup and 0 grams trans fat per serving. That's pretty darn amazing. Enjoy the delicious hint of sweet flavor that crushes cravings. Each serving contains 50% less fat and 15% fewer calories than the leading kettle corn. Plus, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Kettle Corn is made with whole-grain, non-GMO popcorn and is a gluten-free snack. Share a bag of pre-popped kettle corn popcorn as a convenient movie night or game night snack. Midday munchies and TV marathons will never be the same. Order a bag for a pop of positivity anytime.
Popcorn, Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
