Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Light Kettle Corn

5 ozUPC: 0089277300069
Product Details

Dig into a bag of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Light Kettle Corn Popcorn. Imagine you're at the state fair, but the kettle corn has 35 calories per cup and 0 grams trans fat per serving. That's pretty darn amazing. Enjoy the delicious hint of sweet flavor that crushes cravings. Each serving contains 50% less fat and 15% fewer calories than the leading kettle corn. Plus, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Kettle Corn is made with whole-grain, non-GMO popcorn and is a gluten-free snack. Share a bag of pre-popped kettle corn popcorn as a convenient movie night or game night snack. Midday munchies and TV marathons will never be the same. Order a bag for a pop of positivity anytime.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cups (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar5g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Popcorn, Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

