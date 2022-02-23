Angie's Boomchickapop Salted Maple Flavored Kettle Corn Perspective: front
Angie's Boomchickapop Salted Maple Flavored Kettle Corn Perspective: back
Angie's Boomchickapop Salted Maple Flavored Kettle Corn

5.5 ozUPC: 0001878001050
Take your kettle corn to next-level yum with Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Salted Maple Flavored Kettle Corn with other natural flavors. Delicious whole-grain popcorn and bold maple flavor are the perfect combination for family movie nights, Halloween treats or anytime snacking. These gluten free snacks are non-GMO and contain 70 calories per serving. Whether you prefer sweet snacks or salty snacks, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Salted Maple Flavored with other natural flavors has you covered with a pop of positivity.

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
5.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2 1/3 cups (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg5%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Popcorn, Sunflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavors.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
