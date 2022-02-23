Take your kettle corn to next-level yum with Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Salted Maple Flavored Kettle Corn with other natural flavors. Delicious whole-grain popcorn and bold maple flavor are the perfect combination for family movie nights, Halloween treats or anytime snacking. These gluten free snacks are non-GMO and contain 70 calories per serving. Whether you prefer sweet snacks or salty snacks, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Salted Maple Flavored with other natural flavors has you covered with a pop of positivity.