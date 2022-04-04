Angry Orchard Strawberry Hard Cider has the crisp, fresh apple flavor you expect from Angry Orchard, combined with delicious, vibrant flavors from fresh fruit.The incredible smell of berries what you’ll notice first, and then its slightly sweet taste, mouth-watering juiciness, and refreshing finish will leave you wanting more! Delicious. Refreshing. Fruity. Naturally Gluten Free

Made from ten apple varieties

5% ABV

Naturally Gluten Free