Ingredients

Hokkien Noodles: Water, Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Less Than 2% of Salt, Wheat Gluten, Lactic Acid. Soup Base: Water, Coconut Milk Powder (Coconut Milk, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch), Dextrose, Vegetable Soup Base (Vegetable [Carrot, Celery, Onion], Salt, Sugar, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Garlic Powder, Turmeric, Flavor), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Canola Oil, Sugar, Less Than 2% of Yeast Extract, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Granulated Garlic, Spice, Flavor (Water, Glycerin, Gum Acacia, Flavor), Lime Juice Concentrate, Flavors, Red Pepper Powder, Flavors (Glyceryl Triacetate, Flavors), Rosemary Extract (Sunflower Oil, Rosemary Extract). Toppings: Dehydrated Carrots, Dehydrated Cabbage, Dehydrated Green Pepper, Dehydrated Red Chili Pepper, Dehydrated Spinach, Glucose, Dehydrated Green Onion.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

