Annie Chun's Thai-Style Coconut Soup Bowl Perspective: front
Annie Chun's Thai-Style Coconut Soup Bowl Perspective: back
Annie Chun's Thai-Style Coconut Soup Bowl Perspective: left
Annie Chun's Thai-Style Coconut Soup Bowl Perspective: right
Annie Chun's Thai-Style Coconut Soup Bowl

6.3 ozUPC: 0076566711092
Product Details

Aroma, texture, flavor, these feel-good flavor bowls are a truly satisfying sensory experience that's just minutes away.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bowl (179 g)
Amount per serving
Calories350
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium810mg35.22%
Total Carbohydrate67g24.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein10g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hokkien Noodles: Water, Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Less Than 2% of Salt, Wheat Gluten, Lactic Acid. Soup Base: Water, Coconut Milk Powder (Coconut Milk, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch), Dextrose, Vegetable Soup Base (Vegetable [Carrot, Celery, Onion], Salt, Sugar, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Garlic Powder, Turmeric, Flavor), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Canola Oil, Sugar, Less Than 2% of Yeast Extract, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Granulated Garlic, Spice, Flavor (Water, Glycerin, Gum Acacia, Flavor), Lime Juice Concentrate, Flavors, Red Pepper Powder, Flavors (Glyceryl Triacetate, Flavors), Rosemary Extract (Sunflower Oil, Rosemary Extract). Toppings: Dehydrated Carrots, Dehydrated Cabbage, Dehydrated Green Pepper, Dehydrated Red Chili Pepper, Dehydrated Spinach, Glucose, Dehydrated Green Onion.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.