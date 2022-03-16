Annie's Bunny Grahams Gluten Free SnickerDoodle Graham Style Snacks
Product Details
Made with white and brown rice flour and yellow corn flour, these bunny-shaped cookies are a great addition to lunch boxes or after school snacks. SnickerDoodle flavor offers the sweet taste of cinnamon and vanilla.
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Synthetic Colors
- No High-Fructose Corn Syrup
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- Box Tops for Education
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Corn Starch, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Soy Flour, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Corn Flour, Organic Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More