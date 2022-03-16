Annie's Bunny Grahams Gluten Free SnickerDoodle Graham Style Snacks Perspective: front
Annie's Bunny Grahams Gluten Free SnickerDoodle Graham Style Snacks Perspective: back
Annie's Bunny Grahams Gluten Free SnickerDoodle Graham Style Snacks Perspective: left
Annie's Bunny Grahams Gluten Free SnickerDoodle Graham Style Snacks Perspective: right
Annie's Bunny Grahams Gluten Free SnickerDoodle Graham Style Snacks

6.75 ozUPC: 0001356232021
Product Details

Made with white and brown rice flour and yellow corn flour, these bunny-shaped cookies are a great addition to lunch boxes or after school snacks. SnickerDoodle flavor offers the sweet taste of cinnamon and vanilla.

  • No Artificial Flavors
  • No Synthetic Colors
  • No High-Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • Box Tops for Education

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size30cookies (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Corn Starch, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Soy Flour, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Corn Flour, Organic Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.