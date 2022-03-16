Ingredients

Best Ingredients: Corn Starch, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Soy Flour, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Corn Flour, Organic Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More