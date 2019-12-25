Annie's™ Classic Mild Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese made with Organic Pasta Perspective: front
Annie's™ Classic Mild Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese made with Organic Pasta Perspective: back
Annie's™ Classic Mild Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese made with Organic Pasta Perspective: left
Annie's™ Classic Mild Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese made with Organic Pasta Perspective: right
Annie's™ Classic Mild Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese made with Organic Pasta Perspective: top
Annie's™ Classic Mild Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese made with Organic Pasta Perspective: bottom
Annie's™ Classic Mild Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese made with Organic Pasta

4 ct / 6 ozUPC: 0001356236347
Enjoy every flavor-packed, unapologetically delicious bite of Annie's Classic Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese. Made without any artificial flavors or synthetic colors, this cheesy and organic pasta goodness is the perfect meal for cozy nights in or lunch dates on the run. With a four-pack box, you're always ready to make a quick and delicious meal. Enjoy this classic mac and cheese as is, or add yummy toppings (like sausage and peas!) for a mix-in masterpiece.

 

  • Made with organic pasta and real cheese
  • Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as eight minutes
  • No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
  • Box Tops for Education participating product
  • Contains four 6-ounce packages of Annie's Classic Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.5oz dry mix (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium540mg23.48%
Total Carbohydrate51g18.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar7g
Protein9g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium250mg6%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Whey, Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Dried Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Annatto Extract (For Color), Lactic Acid, Sunflower Lecithin, Sodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking)

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

