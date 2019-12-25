Annie's™ Classic Mild Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese made with Organic Pasta
Enjoy every flavor-packed, unapologetically delicious bite of Annie's Classic Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese. Made without any artificial flavors or synthetic colors, this cheesy and organic pasta goodness is the perfect meal for cozy nights in or lunch dates on the run. With a four-pack box, you're always ready to make a quick and delicious meal. Enjoy this classic mac and cheese as is, or add yummy toppings (like sausage and peas!) for a mix-in masterpiece.
- Made with organic pasta and real cheese
- Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as eight minutes
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Box Tops for Education participating product
- Contains four 6-ounce packages of Annie's Classic Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Whey, Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Dried Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Annatto Extract (For Color), Lactic Acid, Sunflower Lecithin, Sodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking)
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
