Annie's™ Gluten Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: front
Annie's™ Gluten Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: back
Annie's™ Gluten Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: left
Annie's™ Gluten Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: right
Annie's™ Gluten Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: bottom
Annie's™ Gluten Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

2 ct / 2.01 ozUPC: 0001356200057
Product Details

Great taste in a convenient gluten-free format! Annie’s Gluten Free Microwavable Mac is easy to prepare and even easier to eat.

  • Microwave in 2:15 Minutes
  • Gluten Free 2 pack
  • No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Preservatives
  • Cheese from Cows not Treated with rBST
  • We work with trusted suppliers to source only non-GMO ingredients.
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium390mg16%
Total Carbohydrate40g13%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium70mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium270mg4%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Pasta ( White Rice Flour , Brown Rice Flour ) , Tapioca Starch , Dried Cheddar Cheese ( Cultured Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Non-animal Enzymes ) , Nonfat Milk , Corn Starch , Organic Coconut Oil , Whey , Butter , Salt , Potassium Chloride , Cultured Whole Milk , Sunflower Lecithin , Sodium Phosphate , Annatto Extract ( For Color ) , Silicon Dioxide ( for Anticaking ) , .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...