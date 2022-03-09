Annie's™ Gluten Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese
Product Details
Great taste in a convenient gluten-free format! Annie’s Gluten Free Microwavable Mac is easy to prepare and even easier to eat.
- Microwave in 2:15 Minutes
- Gluten Free 2 pack
- No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Preservatives
- Cheese from Cows not Treated with rBST
- We work with trusted suppliers to source only non-GMO ingredients.
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rice Pasta ( White Rice Flour , Brown Rice Flour ) , Tapioca Starch , Dried Cheddar Cheese ( Cultured Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Non-animal Enzymes ) , Nonfat Milk , Corn Starch , Organic Coconut Oil , Whey , Butter , Salt , Potassium Chloride , Cultured Whole Milk , Sunflower Lecithin , Sodium Phosphate , Annatto Extract ( For Color ) , Silicon Dioxide ( for Anticaking ) , .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
