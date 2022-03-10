Annie's Homegrown Organic Chocolate Bunny Grahams Baked Graham Snacks
Product Details
These Organic Chocolate Bunny Grahams are hard to stop eating once you start! Organic Bunny Grahams are the perfect size for toddler hands and grown-up handfuls. And, like all our products, they are as wholesome as they are delicious!
- Made With Goodness
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Synthetic Preservatives
- No High-Fructose Corn Syrup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Invert Cane Syrup, Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Cocoa Powder, Organic Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Vanilla Extract), Calcium Carbonate, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More