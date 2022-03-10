Ingredients

Best Ingredients: Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Invert Cane Syrup, Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Cocoa Powder, Organic Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Vanilla Extract), Calcium Carbonate, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible