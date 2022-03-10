Annie's Homegrown Organic Chocolate Bunny Grahams Baked Graham Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Annie's Homegrown Organic Chocolate Bunny Grahams Baked Graham Snacks Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Annie's Homegrown Organic Chocolate Bunny Grahams Baked Graham Snacks Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Annie's Homegrown Organic Chocolate Bunny Grahams Baked Graham Snacks

7.5 ozUPC: 0001356200017
Purchase Options

Product Details

These Organic Chocolate Bunny Grahams are hard to stop eating once you start! Organic Bunny Grahams are the perfect size for toddler hands and grown-up handfuls. And, like all our products, they are as wholesome as they are delicious!

  • Made With Goodness
  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Synthetic Preservatives
  • No High-Fructose Corn Syrup

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size31cookies (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar9g
Protein2g
Calcium190mg15%
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Invert Cane Syrup, Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Cocoa Powder, Organic Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Vanilla Extract), Calcium Carbonate, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More