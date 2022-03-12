Annie's Homegrown Organic Cocoa Bunnies Cereal
Product Details
Annie's Organic Cocoa Bunnies Cereal is hopping with scrumptious oat, corn and rice cereal packed with crunchy cocoa goodness in every bite. Made with Fair Trade Certified cocoa, everybunny — parents and kids alike — can agree this organic cereal hits the sweet spot for breakfast, snack and beyond. Say good morning to a bowl of the good stuff and goodbye to artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives, and high fructose corn syrup.
- Made with oat, corn, and rice cereal packed with crunchy cocoa goodness
- 13 grams of whole grains per serving
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservetaives, or high-fructose corn syrup
- Scrumptious breakfast cereal or afternoon snack
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats*, Whole Grain Corn Meal*, Cane Sugar*, White Rice Flour*, Cocoa Powder*†, Tapioca Syrup*, Invert Cane Syrup*, Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil*, Sea Salt, Calcium Phosphate, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor*.Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) Added To Protect Flavor.*Organic Ingredients †fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.
