Annie's Homegrown Organic Cocoa Bunnies Cereal

10 ozUPC: 0001356200247
Annie's Organic Cocoa Bunnies Cereal is hopping with scrumptious oat, corn and rice cereal packed with crunchy cocoa goodness in every bite. Made with Fair Trade Certified cocoa, everybunny — parents and kids alike — can agree this organic cereal hits the sweet spot for breakfast, snack and beyond. Say good morning to a bowl of the good stuff and goodbye to artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives, and high fructose corn syrup.

  • Made with oat, corn, and rice cereal packed with crunchy cocoa goodness
  • 13 grams of whole grains per serving
  • No artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservetaives, or high-fructose corn syrup
  • Scrumptious breakfast cereal or afternoon snack
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar11g
Protein3g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Best Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats*, Whole Grain Corn Meal*, Cane Sugar*, White Rice Flour*, Cocoa Powder*†, Tapioca Syrup*, Invert Cane Syrup*, Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil*, Sea Salt, Calcium Phosphate, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor*.Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) Added To Protect Flavor.*Organic Ingredients †fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

