Annie's™ Homegrown Organic Honey Graham Crackers Perspective: front
Annie's™ Homegrown Organic Honey Graham Crackers Perspective: back
Annie's™ Homegrown Organic Honey Graham Crackers Perspective: left
Annie's™ Homegrown Organic Honey Graham Crackers Perspective: right
Annie's™ Homegrown Organic Honey Graham Crackers

14.4 ozUPC: 0001356200052
Annie's™ Organic Honey Graham Crackers are a wholesome and organic snack that'll treat taste buds big and small. Made with organic whole-wheat flour and 11 grams of whole grains per serving, these yummy grahams are perfect for lunchtime, kids' snacks or anytime you need a quick yum fix. No artificial flavors or synthetic colors found here — just certified organic craveable honey crunches. Try 'em plain, topped with nut butter, or in your favorite baking and s'more recipes.

  • Made with organic whole wheat with 11 grams of whole grains per serving
  • No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
  • Certified organic ingredients grown without persistent pesticides
  • Great for school snacks, travel foods or kids' treats
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2full cracker sheets (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Honey, Leavening (Baking Soda, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Cream of Tartar), Organic Molasses, Sea Salt, Organic Brown Sugar, Organic Dried Molasses, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor, Organic Rosemary Extract

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.