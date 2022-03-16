Annie's™ Homegrown Organic Honey Graham Crackers
Product Details
Annie's™ Organic Honey Graham Crackers are a wholesome and organic snack that'll treat taste buds big and small. Made with organic whole-wheat flour and 11 grams of whole grains per serving, these yummy grahams are perfect for lunchtime, kids' snacks or anytime you need a quick yum fix. No artificial flavors or synthetic colors found here — just certified organic craveable honey crunches. Try 'em plain, topped with nut butter, or in your favorite baking and s'more recipes.
- Made with organic whole wheat with 11 grams of whole grains per serving
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Certified organic ingredients grown without persistent pesticides
- Great for school snacks, travel foods or kids' treats
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Honey, Leavening (Baking Soda, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Cream of Tartar), Organic Molasses, Sea Salt, Organic Brown Sugar, Organic Dried Molasses, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor, Organic Rosemary Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More