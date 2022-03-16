Ingredients

Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Honey, Leavening (Baking Soda, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Cream of Tartar), Organic Molasses, Sea Salt, Organic Brown Sugar, Organic Dried Molasses, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor, Organic Rosemary Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

