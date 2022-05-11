Annie's Organic Blueberry Waffles Perspective: front
Annie's Organic Blueberry Waffles

8 ct / 9.8 ozUPC: 0001356212234
SO TASTY you could skip the syrup!

PERFECT breakfast or snack for on-the-go mornings!

JUST MUNCH on the way!

  • We work with trusted suppliers to source only non-GMO ingredients
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or Preservatives
  • Made with goodness. No artificial flavors. No synthetic colors.
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.
  • 8g Whole Grains Per serving. At least 48g of whole grain recommended daily

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2waffles (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium320mg13.91%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Best Ingredients: Water, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Whole Oat Flour, Organic Blueberry Bits (Organic Tapioca Dextrose, Organic Powdered Sugar, Organic Corn Flour, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Natural Flavor, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice Color [Carrot, Apple, and Black Currant], Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Blueberry Powder), Organic Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Natural Flavor, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda), Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Nonfat Milk, Organic Whole Egg, Salt.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

