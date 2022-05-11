Ingredients

Best Ingredients: Water, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Whole Oat Flour, Organic Blueberry Bits (Organic Tapioca Dextrose, Organic Powdered Sugar, Organic Corn Flour, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Natural Flavor, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice Color [Carrot, Apple, and Black Currant], Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Blueberry Powder), Organic Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Natural Flavor, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda), Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Nonfat Milk, Organic Whole Egg, Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.