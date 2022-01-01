Annie's Organic Bunny Pasta & Chicken Broth Soup Perspective: front
Annie's Organic Bunny Pasta & Chicken Broth Soup Perspective: back
Annie's Organic Bunny Pasta & Chicken Broth Soup

14 ozUPC: 0001356210137
Annie's Organic Bunny Pasta & Chicken Broth Soup is our wholesome twist on a cozy classic. It's made with a yummy organic chicken broth, and bunny shaped pasta, perfect for those of you seeking a simple classic (without chunks of chicken or veggies!) Like everything we whip up in Annie's kitchen, our Organic Bunny Pasta & Chicken Broth Soup is made without any artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives or MSG.

  • Hop to the Last Drop!
  • Made with Goodness!
  • No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Preservatives
  • Organic Chicken Broth - No Antibiotics Added
  • No Added MSG or Yeast Extract
  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Funny Bunny Shaped Pasta
  • Non-GMO

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (242 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Chicken Broth* (Water, Chicken Stock*, Sea Salt), Paste* (Semolina Wheat*, Egg White*), Carrots*, Corn Starch*, Carrot Puree*, Chicken Fat*, Sea Salt, Chicken Flavor* (Chicken Flavor*, Sea Salt), Onion Powder*, Carrot Juice Concentrate*, Garlic Powder*, Onion Juice Concentrate*, Celery Puree*, Onion Puree*, Color* (Turmeric*, Annatto*), Tomato Paste*, Celery Seed Powder*, Carrot Powder*, Potato Flour*, Thyme*, Rosemary Extract, Rosemary*, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil*, Black Pepper Oil*.* Organic Ingredients

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

