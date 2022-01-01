Annie's Organic Bunny Pasta & Chicken Broth Soup
Product Details
Annie's Organic Bunny Pasta & Chicken Broth Soup is our wholesome twist on a cozy classic. It's made with a yummy organic chicken broth, and bunny shaped pasta, perfect for those of you seeking a simple classic (without chunks of chicken or veggies!) Like everything we whip up in Annie's kitchen, our Organic Bunny Pasta & Chicken Broth Soup is made without any artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives or MSG.
- Hop to the Last Drop!
- Made with Goodness!
- No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Preservatives
- Organic Chicken Broth - No Antibiotics Added
- No Added MSG or Yeast Extract
- USDA Certified Organic
- Funny Bunny Shaped Pasta
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth* (Water, Chicken Stock*, Sea Salt), Paste* (Semolina Wheat*, Egg White*), Carrots*, Corn Starch*, Carrot Puree*, Chicken Fat*, Sea Salt, Chicken Flavor* (Chicken Flavor*, Sea Salt), Onion Powder*, Carrot Juice Concentrate*, Garlic Powder*, Onion Juice Concentrate*, Celery Puree*, Onion Puree*, Color* (Turmeric*, Annatto*), Tomato Paste*, Celery Seed Powder*, Carrot Powder*, Potato Flour*, Thyme*, Rosemary Extract, Rosemary*, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil*, Black Pepper Oil*.* Organic Ingredients
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More