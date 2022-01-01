Ingredients

Chicken Broth* (Water, Chicken Stock*, Sea Salt), Paste* (Semolina Wheat*, Egg White*), Carrots*, Corn Starch*, Carrot Puree*, Chicken Fat*, Sea Salt, Chicken Flavor* (Chicken Flavor*, Sea Salt), Onion Powder*, Carrot Juice Concentrate*, Garlic Powder*, Onion Juice Concentrate*, Celery Puree*, Onion Puree*, Color* (Turmeric*, Annatto*), Tomato Paste*, Celery Seed Powder*, Carrot Powder*, Potato Flour*, Thyme*, Rosemary Extract, Rosemary*, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil*, Black Pepper Oil*.* Organic Ingredients

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More