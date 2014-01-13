Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Salt, Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, Enzymes), Organic Yeast, Organic Paprika, Cultured Organic Milk, Organic Nonfat Milk, Organic Annatto (For Color), Organic Onion Powder, Organic Celery Seed Powder, Enzymes, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

