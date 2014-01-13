Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Classics Baked Crackers
Product Details
Whether it's snack time or party time, Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Classics Baked Snack Crackers are here to answer those crunchy cravings. Baked to cheesy perfection, these organic crackers pack the perfect crunch. Serve these cheese crackers with your favorite spread or pack ’em in a lunch box for a school snack. Made without any of the artificial stuff, these crispy, organic, real cheese-baked bites are delicious any way you snack ’em.
- Includes one box of Annie's Organic Cheddar Classic Baked Crackers
- Made with 100% real organic cheese from cows raised without antibiotics or synthetic hormones
- Cheese crackers with no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, or preservatives
- Certified organic ingredients grown without persistent pesticides
- Great for school snacks, party foods or kids' treats
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Salt, Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, Enzymes), Organic Yeast, Organic Paprika, Cultured Organic Milk, Organic Nonfat Milk, Organic Annatto (For Color), Organic Onion Powder, Organic Celery Seed Powder, Enzymes, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
