Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Classics Baked Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Classics Baked Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Classics Baked Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Classics Baked Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Classics Baked Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Classics Baked Crackers

6.5 ozUPC: 0001356211130
Product Details

Whether it's snack time or party time, Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Classics Baked Snack Crackers are here to answer those crunchy cravings. Baked to cheesy perfection, these organic crackers pack the perfect crunch. Serve these cheese crackers with your favorite spread or pack ’em in a lunch box for a school snack. Made without any of the artificial stuff, these crispy, organic, real cheese-baked bites are delicious any way you snack ’em.

  • Includes one box of Annie's Organic Cheddar Classic Baked Crackers
  • Made with 100% real organic cheese from cows raised without antibiotics or synthetic hormones
  • Cheese crackers with no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, or preservatives
  • Certified organic ingredients grown without persistent pesticides
  • Great for school snacks, party foods or kids' treats

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12cracker (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.42%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Salt, Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, Enzymes), Organic Yeast, Organic Paprika, Cultured Organic Milk, Organic Nonfat Milk, Organic Annatto (For Color), Organic Onion Powder, Organic Celery Seed Powder, Enzymes, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.