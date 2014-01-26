Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Snack Mix Perspective: front
Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Snack Mix Perspective: back
Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Snack Mix Perspective: left
Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Snack Mix Perspective: right
Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Snack Mix

9 ozUPC: 0001356230057
Annie’s™ Organic Cheddar Snack Mix is a crunchy combination of pretzels and crackers, all lightly coated in a yummy cheddar seasoning. Made with real, organic cheddar cheese, this snackable mix delivers big on flavor. Plus, the adorable bunny-shaped crackers pack even more fun into the mix. No artificial flavors or synthetic colors here – just savory, certified organic goodness. Perfect for snack time, party time, or any time you’re craving something downright delicious.

  • Cheesy snack mix with no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
  • Certified organic ingredients grown without persistent pesticides
  • Great for kids' snacks, party mixes or afternoon treats
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (30 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Vegetable Oil (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Canola Oil), Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Cheddar Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Whey, Salt, Organic Butter (Organic Cream, Salt), Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Cane Sugar, Yeast, Organic Cream, Organic Malt Syrup Blend (Tapioca Syrup, Malt Extract), Organic Barley Malt Extract, Baking Soda, Organic Annatto (For Color), Organic Paprika, Organic Vinegar, Cultured Organic Whey, Cultured Organic Milk, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Celery Seed Powder, Enzymes, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
