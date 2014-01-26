Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Vegetable Oil (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Canola Oil), Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Cheddar Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Whey, Salt, Organic Butter (Organic Cream, Salt), Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Cane Sugar, Yeast, Organic Cream, Organic Malt Syrup Blend (Tapioca Syrup, Malt Extract), Organic Barley Malt Extract, Baking Soda, Organic Annatto (For Color), Organic Paprika, Organic Vinegar, Cultured Organic Whey, Cultured Organic Milk, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Celery Seed Powder, Enzymes, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

