Annie's™ Organic Cheddar Snack Mix
Product Details
Annie’s™ Organic Cheddar Snack Mix is a crunchy combination of pretzels and crackers, all lightly coated in a yummy cheddar seasoning. Made with real, organic cheddar cheese, this snackable mix delivers big on flavor. Plus, the adorable bunny-shaped crackers pack even more fun into the mix. No artificial flavors or synthetic colors here – just savory, certified organic goodness. Perfect for snack time, party time, or any time you’re craving something downright delicious.
- Cheesy snack mix with no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Certified organic ingredients grown without persistent pesticides
- Great for kids' snacks, party mixes or afternoon treats
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Vegetable Oil (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Canola Oil), Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Cheddar Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Whey, Salt, Organic Butter (Organic Cream, Salt), Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Cane Sugar, Yeast, Organic Cream, Organic Malt Syrup Blend (Tapioca Syrup, Malt Extract), Organic Barley Malt Extract, Baking Soda, Organic Annatto (For Color), Organic Paprika, Organic Vinegar, Cultured Organic Whey, Cultured Organic Milk, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Celery Seed Powder, Enzymes, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More