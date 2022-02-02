Annie's Organic Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars (12 Pack) Perspective: front
Annie's Organic Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars (12 Pack)

6 ct / 0.89 ozUPC: 1001356200260
Product Details

Annie's Homegrown Organic Chewy Granola Bars in chocolate chip flavor are made with the goodness of 8 grams of whole grains per serving. We include no artificial flavors, artificial colors, or artificial preservatives in our delicious and wholesome granola bars. Each serving is only 100 calories and contains no high fructose corn syrup. See nutrition facts panel for allergens.

