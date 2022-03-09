Ingredients

Chicken Broth* (Water, Chicken Stock*, Sea Salt), Chicken Meat* (Chicken Meat*, Water, Tapioca Starch*, Sea Salt), Carrots*, Egg Noodles* (Semolina Wheat*, Egg*, Egg White*), Celery*, Corn Starch*, Chicken Flavor* (Chicken Flavor*, Sea Salt), Carrot Puree*, Chicken Fat*, Sea Salt, Onion Powder*, Carrot Juice Concentrate*, Onion Juice Concentrate*, Garlic Powder*, Celery Puree*, Onion Puree*, Color*, (Turmeric*, Annatto*), Tomato Paste*, Parsley*, Thyme*, Carrot Powder*, Sage*, Potato Flour*, Rosemary Extract, Rosemary*, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil*, Black Pepper Oil*

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More