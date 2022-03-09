Annie's Organic Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Brace your spoons, Annie’s new Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is here! Our classic chicken noodle is packed with egg noodles, organic chicken, and yummy veggies like carrots and celery. You won’t find any artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives, added MSG, or yeast extract hiding here – just spoonable organic goodness, perfect for the whole fam. Now in a BPA-free recyclable can!
- Made with goodness - no artificial flavors or synthetic colors!
- Organic chicken - no antibiotics used
- No added MSG or yeast extract
- Organic is always non-GMO
- Non-BPA liner
- Box Tops for Education
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth* (Water, Chicken Stock*, Sea Salt), Chicken Meat* (Chicken Meat*, Water, Tapioca Starch*, Sea Salt), Carrots*, Egg Noodles* (Semolina Wheat*, Egg*, Egg White*), Celery*, Corn Starch*, Chicken Flavor* (Chicken Flavor*, Sea Salt), Carrot Puree*, Chicken Fat*, Sea Salt, Onion Powder*, Carrot Juice Concentrate*, Onion Juice Concentrate*, Garlic Powder*, Celery Puree*, Onion Puree*, Color*, (Turmeric*, Annatto*), Tomato Paste*, Parsley*, Thyme*, Carrot Powder*, Sage*, Potato Flour*, Rosemary Extract, Rosemary*, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil*, Black Pepper Oil*
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
