Ingredients

Best Ingredients : Organic Wheat Flour , Organic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips ( Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Chocolate , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Vanilla Extract ) , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Whole Grain Oat Flour , Organic Palm Oil , Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil , Organic Invert Cane Syrup , Sea Salt , Organic Molasses , Leavening ( Baking Soda , Ammonium Bicarbonate ) , Mixed Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) To Protect Flavor , Natural Flavor .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

