Annie's™ Organic Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites
Product Details
Annie's Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites may be small, but they deliver big on taste and fun! Best of all, they don't contain any high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, or artificial flavors & synthetic colors that you'll find in other cookies. These bite-size treats are the perfect addition to lunch and snack bags for toddlers and teenagers alike!
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or synthetic preservatives
- No high-fructose corn syrup
- Sustainably Sourced Organic Cocoa
- Certified USDA Organic
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients : Organic Wheat Flour , Organic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips ( Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Chocolate , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Vanilla Extract ) , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Whole Grain Oat Flour , Organic Palm Oil , Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil , Organic Invert Cane Syrup , Sea Salt , Organic Molasses , Leavening ( Baking Soda , Ammonium Bicarbonate ) , Mixed Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) To Protect Flavor , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
