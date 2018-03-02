Annie's Organic Cinnamon Baked Bunny Grahams Perspective: front
Annie's Organic Cinnamon Baked Bunny Grahams Perspective: back
Annie's Organic Cinnamon Baked Bunny Grahams Perspective: left
Annie's Organic Cinnamon Baked Bunny Grahams Perspective: right
Annie's Organic Cinnamon Baked Bunny Grahams Perspective: top
Annie's Organic Cinnamon Baked Bunny Grahams Perspective: bottom
Annie's Organic Cinnamon Baked Bunny Grahams

7.5 ozUPC: 0001356200016
Product Details

These Organic Cinnamon Bunny Grahams are a great cookie alternative! Organic Bunny Grahams are the perfect size for toddler hands and grown-up handfuls. And, like all of our products, they are as wholesome as they are delicious!

  • USDA Organic
  • No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Synthetic Preservatives
  • No High-Fructose Corn Syrup
  • We work with trusted suppliers to source only non-GMO ingredients.
  • Box Tops for Education

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size31cookies (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
Calcium190mg15%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Corn Flour, Organic Honey, Calcium Carbonate, Organic Cinnamon, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
