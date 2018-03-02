Annie's Organic Cinnamon Baked Bunny Grahams
Product Details
These Organic Cinnamon Bunny Grahams are a great cookie alternative! Organic Bunny Grahams are the perfect size for toddler hands and grown-up handfuls. And, like all of our products, they are as wholesome as they are delicious!
- USDA Organic
- No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Synthetic Preservatives
- No High-Fructose Corn Syrup
- We work with trusted suppliers to source only non-GMO ingredients.
- Box Tops for Education
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Corn Flour, Organic Honey, Calcium Carbonate, Organic Cinnamon, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More