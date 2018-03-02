Ingredients

Best Ingredients: Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Corn Flour, Organic Honey, Calcium Carbonate, Organic Cinnamon, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More