Annie's™ Organic Cinnamon Graham Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cinnamon Graham Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cinnamon Graham Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cinnamon Graham Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cinnamon Graham Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cinnamon Graham Crackers
Annie's™ Organic Cinnamon Graham Crackers

14.4 ozUPC: 0001356200051
Product Details

Delicious, wholesome, and fun! Certified organic Cinnamon Graham Crackers are sprinkled with cinnamon, spice, and everything nice.

  • Made with goodness, not with artificial flavors or synthetic colors
  • No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • Certified organic ingredients are grown without persistent pesticides
  • 10 grams of whole grain per serving
  • Non GMO Project verified
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2full cracker sheets (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar9g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Honey, Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar), Organic Molasses, Organic Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor, Organic Rosemary Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More