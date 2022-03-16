Ingredients

Best Ingredients: Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Honey, Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar), Organic Molasses, Organic Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor, Organic Rosemary Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More