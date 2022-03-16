Annie's™ Organic Cinnamon Graham Crackers
Product Details
Delicious, wholesome, and fun! Certified organic Cinnamon Graham Crackers are sprinkled with cinnamon, spice, and everything nice.
- Made with goodness, not with artificial flavors or synthetic colors
- No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- Certified organic ingredients are grown without persistent pesticides
- 10 grams of whole grain per serving
- Non GMO Project verified
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Whole Wheat Flour (Graham Flour), Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Honey, Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar), Organic Molasses, Organic Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor, Organic Rosemary Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More