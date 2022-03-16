Annie's™ Organic Classics Baked Saltine Crackers
Product Details
Whether it's snack time, soup time or party time, Annie's Organic Saltine Classics Baked Snack Crackers are here to answer those crunchy cravings for something totally delicious. Topped with a touch of sea salt, these saltine crackers are baked to crispy, flaky perfection. Serve ’em with your favorite spread, pair ’em with soup, or pack ’em in a lunchbox as a school snack. Made without any of the artificial stuff, these crispy, organic crackers are delicious any way you snack ’em.
- Hexagon-shaped crackers made with organic wheat flour
- Saltine crackers with no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Certified organic ingredients grown without persistent pesticides
- Great for school snacks, party foods or soup pairings
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Yeast, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Baking Soda
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
