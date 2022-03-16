Annie's™ Organic Classics Baked Saltine Crackers Perspective: front
Annie's™ Organic Classics Baked Saltine Crackers Perspective: back
Annie's™ Organic Classics Baked Saltine Crackers Perspective: left
Annie's™ Organic Classics Baked Saltine Crackers Perspective: right
Annie's™ Organic Classics Baked Saltine Crackers Perspective: top
Annie's™ Organic Classics Baked Saltine Crackers Perspective: bottom
Annie's™ Organic Classics Baked Saltine Crackers

6.5 ozUPC: 0001356211120
Product Details

Whether it's snack time, soup time or party time, Annie's Organic Saltine Classics Baked Snack Crackers are here to answer those crunchy cravings for something totally delicious. Topped with a touch of sea salt, these saltine crackers are baked to crispy, flaky perfection. Serve ’em with your favorite spread, pair ’em with soup, or pack ’em in a lunchbox as a school snack. Made without any of the artificial stuff, these crispy, organic crackers are delicious any way you snack ’em.

  • Hexagon-shaped crackers made with organic wheat flour
  • Saltine crackers with no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
  • Certified organic ingredients grown without persistent pesticides
  • Great for school snacks, party foods or soup pairings

 

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size7crackers (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Yeast, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Baking Soda

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

