Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil , Organic Whole Wheat Flour ( Graham Flour ) , Organic Invert Cane Syrup , Organic Corn Flour , Organic Honey , Calcium Carbonate , Organic Cocoa Powder , Organic Chocolate Cookie Bits ( Organic Wheat Flour , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil , Organic Malted Black Barley Flour , Organic Cocoa , Baking Soda ) , Organic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips ( Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Unsweetened Chocolate , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Vanilla Extract ) , Baking Soda , Natural Flavor , Sea Salt , Mixed Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) To Protect Flavor .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.