Annie's™ Organic Friends Bunny Grahams™ Baked Graham Snacks
Product Details
In celebration of friendships across the globe, we created Organic Friends Bunny Grahams™. A variety of different flavors go into our box of Organic Bunny Graham Friends™. Introduce yourself one delicious flavor at a time – Honey, Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate – or unite them all in one mouthful! Any way you select them, our Bunnies are the perfect size for toddler hands, and their crispy crunch satisfies snackers of all ages.
- No Artificial Flavors or Synthetic Colors
- No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Non-GMO Ingredients
- USDA Organic
- Box Tops for Education
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil , Organic Whole Wheat Flour ( Graham Flour ) , Organic Invert Cane Syrup , Organic Corn Flour , Organic Honey , Calcium Carbonate , Organic Cocoa Powder , Organic Chocolate Cookie Bits ( Organic Wheat Flour , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil , Organic Malted Black Barley Flour , Organic Cocoa , Baking Soda ) , Organic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips ( Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Unsweetened Chocolate , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Vanilla Extract ) , Baking Soda , Natural Flavor , Sea Salt , Mixed Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) To Protect Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More