Annie's™ Organic Friends Bunny Grahams™ Baked Graham Snacks
Annie's™ Organic Friends Bunny Grahams™ Baked Graham Snacks Perspective: right
Annie's™ Organic Friends Bunny Grahams™ Baked Graham Snacks

12 ct / 1 ozUPC: 0001356249402
In celebration of friendships across the globe, we created Organic Friends Bunny Grahams™. A variety of different flavors go into our box of Organic Bunny Graham Friends™. Introduce yourself one delicious flavor at a time – Honey, Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate – or unite them all in one mouthful! Any way you select them, our Bunnies are the perfect size for toddler hands, and their crispy crunch satisfies snackers of all ages.

  • No Artificial Flavors or Synthetic Colors
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Non-GMO Ingredients
  • USDA Organic
  • Box Tops for Education

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil , Organic Whole Wheat Flour ( Graham Flour ) , Organic Invert Cane Syrup , Organic Corn Flour , Organic Honey , Calcium Carbonate , Organic Cocoa Powder , Organic Chocolate Cookie Bits ( Organic Wheat Flour , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil , Organic Malted Black Barley Flour , Organic Cocoa , Baking Soda ) , Organic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips ( Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Unsweetened Chocolate , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Vanilla Extract ) , Baking Soda , Natural Flavor , Sea Salt , Mixed Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) To Protect Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More