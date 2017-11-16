Annie's™ Organic Frosted Oat Flakes Cereal Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Annie's™ Organic Frosted Oat Flakes Cereal Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Annie's™ Organic Frosted Oat Flakes Cereal Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Annie's™ Organic Frosted Oat Flakes Cereal Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Annie's™ Organic Frosted Oat Flakes Cereal

10.8 ozUPC: 0001356200245
Purchase Options

Product Details

Annie’s Organic Frosted Oat Flakes is a t-oat-ally tasty whole grain oat & wheat flake cereal, packed with whole grains! Made with the goodness of organic, our crunchy flakes are a sweet spot for cereal lovers big & small. Say adios! to artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives and high fructose corn syrup, and good morning to a bowl of the good stuff.

  • 30g of whole grain per serving
  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • USDA organic
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (42 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar10g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats*, Whole Grain Wheat*, Cane Sugar*, Tapioca Syrup*, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor*.Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor.*Organic Ingredients

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More