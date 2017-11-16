Annie's™ Organic Frosted Oat Flakes Cereal
Product Details
Annie’s Organic Frosted Oat Flakes is a t-oat-ally tasty whole grain oat & wheat flake cereal, packed with whole grains! Made with the goodness of organic, our crunchy flakes are a sweet spot for cereal lovers big & small. Say adios! to artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives and high fructose corn syrup, and good morning to a bowl of the good stuff.
- 30g of whole grain per serving
- Non GMO Project Verified
- USDA organic
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats*, Whole Grain Wheat*, Cane Sugar*, Tapioca Syrup*, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor*.Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) To Protect Flavor.*Organic Ingredients
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More