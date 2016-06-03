Ingredients

Organic Rice Pasta ( White and Brown Rice Flour ) , Organic Pumpkin Powder ( * , Organic Maltodextrin , * , Organic Sunflower Lecithin ) , Organic Sweet Potato Powder ( * , Organic Maltodextrin , * , Organic Corn Starch , * , Organic Sunflower Lecithin ) , Organic Corn Starch , Organic Tapioca Starch , Sea Salt , Organic Mustard Powder , Organic Flavor , Organic Paprika , Organic Onion Powder , Organic Garlic Powder . * , Used As A Processing Aid .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

