Annie's Organic Gluten Free Vegan Mac Rice Pasta & Cheddar Flavored Sauce
Product Details
Whether you’re vegan, or you’re just diggin’ a plant-based diet, there's no doubt that you’ll deem Annie's Organic Vegan Mac Gluten Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Flavored Sauce the most delicious dish around. Made with gluten free rice pasta, this mac offers the same comforting cheddar taste you’ll find in classic dairy mac & cheese (without the milk, cheese or gluten!)
- No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
- Plant based recipe
- Gluten free
- Non-GMO ingredients
- Vegan
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Rice Pasta ( White and Brown Rice Flour ) , Organic Pumpkin Powder ( * , Organic Maltodextrin , * , Organic Sunflower Lecithin ) , Organic Sweet Potato Powder ( * , Organic Maltodextrin , * , Organic Corn Starch , * , Organic Sunflower Lecithin ) , Organic Corn Starch , Organic Tapioca Starch , Sea Salt , Organic Mustard Powder , Organic Flavor , Organic Paprika , Organic Onion Powder , Organic Garlic Powder . * , Used As A Processing Aid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More