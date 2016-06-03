Annie's Organic Gluten Free Vegan Mac Rice Pasta & Cheddar Flavored Sauce Perspective: front
Annie's Organic Gluten Free Vegan Mac Rice Pasta & Cheddar Flavored Sauce

6 ozUPC: 0001356200221
Product Details

Whether you’re vegan, or you’re just diggin’ a plant-based diet, there's no doubt that you’ll deem Annie's Organic Vegan Mac Gluten Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Flavored Sauce the most delicious dish around. Made with gluten free rice pasta, this mac offers the same comforting cheddar taste you’ll find in classic dairy mac & cheese (without the milk, cheese or gluten!)

  • No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
  • Plant based recipe
  • Gluten free
  • Non-GMO ingredients
  • Vegan
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11%
Total Carbohydrate54g18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Rice Pasta ( White and Brown Rice Flour ) , Organic Pumpkin Powder ( * , Organic Maltodextrin , * , Organic Sunflower Lecithin ) , Organic Sweet Potato Powder ( * , Organic Maltodextrin , * , Organic Corn Starch , * , Organic Sunflower Lecithin ) , Organic Corn Starch , Organic Tapioca Starch , Sea Salt , Organic Mustard Powder , Organic Flavor , Organic Paprika , Organic Onion Powder , Organic Garlic Powder . * , Used As A Processing Aid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
