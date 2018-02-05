Just when you thought Annie’s Organic Shells & White Cheddar Mac & Cheese couldn’t get any better, the grass got a little greener. Annie’s Organic Grass Fed Shells & White Cheddar Mac is made with real cheese from grass-fed California dairy cows with year-round access to pasture. This mac’s creamy, dreamy cheddar cheese goodness comes from the Rumiano Family. All Rumiano organic milk producers are certified through the American Humane Association’s Free Farmed Certified program, which ensures that the organic milk used in the making of Rumiano organic cheeses comes from cows that are raised and treated humanely.

We work with trusted suppliers to source only non-GMO ingredients

Organic cheese from cows raised without antibiotics or synthetic hormones

No Added Sugar

No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup

Made with goodness! No artificial flavors or synthetic colors

Good source of Protein and Thiamin

Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product