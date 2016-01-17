Annie's™ Organic Grassfed Macaroni & Classic Cheddar Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Annie's™ Organic Grassfed Macaroni & Classic Cheddar Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Annie's™ Organic Grassfed Macaroni & Classic Cheddar Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Annie's™ Organic Grassfed Macaroni & Classic Cheddar

6 ozUPC: 0001356200144
Purchase Options

Product Details

Just when you thought Annie’s Organic Classic Cheddar Mac & Cheese couldn’t get any better, the grass got a little greener. Annie’s Organic Grass Fed Classic Cheddar Mac is made with real cheese from grass-fed California dairy cows with year-round access to pasture. This mac’s creamy, dreamy cheddar cheese goodness comes from the Rumiano Family. All Rumiano organic milk producers are certified through the American Humane Association’s Free Farmed Certified program, which ensures that the organic milk used in the making of Rumiano organic cheeses comes from cows that are raised and treated humanely.

  • Made with goodness; no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
  • Organic cheese from cows raised without antibiotics or synthetic hormones
  • Good source of protein and thiamin
  • 8g of whole grain per serving, at least 48g recommended daily
  • No added sugar; no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.5 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium530mg22%
Total Carbohydrate46g15%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar5g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg10%
Iron0mg4%
Vitamin A0International Unit2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients : Organic Pasta ( Organic Wheat Flour , Organic Whole Grain Wheat Flour ) , Organic Dried Cheddar Cheese ( Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Non-animal Enzymes ) , Organic Whey , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic Butter , Salt , Sodium Phosphate , Organic Annatto Extract ( For Color ) , Silicon Dioxide ( for Anticaking ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More