Annie's™ Organic Grassfed Macaroni & Classic Cheddar
Product Details
Just when you thought Annie’s Organic Classic Cheddar Mac & Cheese couldn’t get any better, the grass got a little greener. Annie’s Organic Grass Fed Classic Cheddar Mac is made with real cheese from grass-fed California dairy cows with year-round access to pasture. This mac’s creamy, dreamy cheddar cheese goodness comes from the Rumiano Family. All Rumiano organic milk producers are certified through the American Humane Association’s Free Farmed Certified program, which ensures that the organic milk used in the making of Rumiano organic cheeses comes from cows that are raised and treated humanely.
- Made with goodness; no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Organic cheese from cows raised without antibiotics or synthetic hormones
- Good source of protein and thiamin
- 8g of whole grain per serving, at least 48g recommended daily
- No added sugar; no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients : Organic Pasta ( Organic Wheat Flour , Organic Whole Grain Wheat Flour ) , Organic Dried Cheddar Cheese ( Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Non-animal Enzymes ) , Organic Whey , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic Butter , Salt , Sodium Phosphate , Organic Annatto Extract ( For Color ) , Silicon Dioxide ( for Anticaking ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
