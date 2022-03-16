Annie's™ Organic Original Snack Mix
Product Details
Annie's™ Organic Original Snack Mix is a crunchy combination of pretzels and crackers all lightly coated in a yummy savory seasoning. The cheese crackers are made with real organic cheddar cheese for a snack mix that delivers big on flavor. No artificial flavors or synthetic colors here -just certified organic goodness. Plus, the adorable bunny-shaped crackers pack even more fun into the party mix. Excellent for snack packs, party foods, or anytime you're craving something downright delicious.
- Baked breadsticks, pretzels, cheddar crackers, and buttery-rich crackers in a savory seasoning
- Organic snack mix with no preservatives
- Certified organic ingredients grown without persistent pesticides
- Great for kids' snacks, party mixes, or afternoon treats
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Vegetable Oil (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Canola Oil), Organic Clarified Butter, Salt, Organic Sugar, Yeast, Organic Malt Syrup Blend (Tapioca Syrup, Malt Extract), Organic Onion Powder, Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Paprika, Baking Soda, Organic Cream, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Organic Allspice, Cultured Organic Milk, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Celery Seed Powder, Organic Annatto (For Color), Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
