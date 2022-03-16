Annie's™ Organic Original Snack Mix Perspective: front
Annie's™ Organic Original Snack Mix Perspective: back
Annie's™ Organic Original Snack Mix Perspective: left
Annie's™ Organic Original Snack Mix Perspective: right
Annie's™ Organic Original Snack Mix

9 ozUPC: 0001356230055
Annie's™ Organic Original Snack Mix is a crunchy combination of pretzels and crackers all lightly coated in a yummy savory seasoning. The cheese crackers are made with real organic cheddar cheese for a snack mix that delivers big on flavor. No artificial flavors or synthetic colors here -just certified organic goodness. Plus, the adorable bunny-shaped crackers pack even more fun into the party mix. Excellent for snack packs, party foods, or anytime you're craving something downright delicious.

  • Baked breadsticks, pretzels, cheddar crackers, and buttery-rich crackers in a savory seasoning
  • Organic snack mix with no preservatives
  • Certified organic ingredients grown without persistent pesticides
  • Great for kids' snacks, party mixes, or afternoon treats
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (30 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Vegetable Oil (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Canola Oil), Organic Clarified Butter, Salt, Organic Sugar, Yeast, Organic Malt Syrup Blend (Tapioca Syrup, Malt Extract), Organic Onion Powder, Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Paprika, Baking Soda, Organic Cream, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Organic Allspice, Cultured Organic Milk, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Celery Seed Powder, Organic Annatto (For Color), Enzymes

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.