Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Expeller-pressed Vegetable Oil (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Canola Oil), Organic Clarified Butter, Salt, Organic Sugar, Yeast, Organic Malt Syrup Blend (Tapioca Syrup, Malt Extract), Organic Onion Powder, Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Paprika, Baking Soda, Organic Cream, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Organic Allspice, Cultured Organic Milk, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Celery Seed Powder, Organic Annatto (For Color), Enzymes

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

