Annie's Organic Peace Pasta & Parmesan, Mac & Cheese, Mac N Cheese Perspective: front
Annie's Organic Peace Pasta & Parmesan, Mac & Cheese, Mac N Cheese Perspective: back
Annie's Organic Peace Pasta & Parmesan, Mac & Cheese, Mac N Cheese Perspective: left
Annie's Organic Peace Pasta & Parmesan, Mac & Cheese, Mac N Cheese Perspective: right
Annie's Organic Peace Pasta & Parmesan, Mac & Cheese, Mac N Cheese

6 ozUPC: 0001356230069
Product Details

Organic and delicious pasta isn't as far out as you think! Annie's Organic Peace Pasta and Parmesan Pasta and Cheese is certified organic and has no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. With real cheese and a hint of garlic, it's full of flavor, and the peace sign-shaped pasta is full of fun. Bring the family to the table in tie-dye for a dressed-up dinner that's totally groovy.

  • Made with organic peace sign-shaped pasta, real Parmesan cheese and a hint of garlic
  • Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as 10 minutes
  • No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.5oz (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium540mg23.48%
Total Carbohydrate47g17.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein11g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium160mg4%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Organic Dried Parmesan Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Whey, Organic Dried Cheddar Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Salt, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Butter (Organic Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Organic Garlic Powder, Sodium Phosphate, Organic Onion Powder, Organic White Pepper, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible