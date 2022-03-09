Annie's Organic Peace Pasta & Parmesan, Mac & Cheese, Mac N Cheese
Product Details
Organic and delicious pasta isn't as far out as you think! Annie's Organic Peace Pasta and Parmesan Pasta and Cheese is certified organic and has no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. With real cheese and a hint of garlic, it's full of flavor, and the peace sign-shaped pasta is full of fun. Bring the family to the table in tie-dye for a dressed-up dinner that's totally groovy.
- Made with organic peace sign-shaped pasta, real Parmesan cheese and a hint of garlic
- Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as 10 minutes
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Organic Dried Parmesan Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Whey, Organic Dried Cheddar Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Salt, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Butter (Organic Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Organic Garlic Powder, Sodium Phosphate, Organic Onion Powder, Organic White Pepper, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
