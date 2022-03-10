Annie's Organic Shells & Aged Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Mac & Cheese
Product Details
With no artificial flavors or synthetic colors, Annie's Organic Shells and Real Aged Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is cheesy, creamy and oh-so dreamy. Annie's mac and cheese is certified organic and made with real aged cheddar cheese.
- Made with real aged cheddar cheese and organic pasta shells
- Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as 10 minutes
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Organic Dried Cheddar Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Whey, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Organic Annatto Extract (For Color), Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More