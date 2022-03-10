Annie's Organic Shells & Aged Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Mac & Cheese Perspective: front
Annie's Organic Shells & Aged Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Mac & Cheese Perspective: back
Annie's Organic Shells & Aged Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Mac & Cheese Perspective: left
Annie's Organic Shells & Aged Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Mac & Cheese Perspective: right
Annie's Organic Shells & Aged Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Mac & Cheese

6 ozUPC: 0001356230098
Product Details

With no artificial flavors or synthetic colors, Annie's Organic Shells and Real Aged Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is cheesy, creamy and oh-so dreamy. Annie's mac and cheese is certified organic and made with real aged cheddar cheese.

  • Made with real aged cheddar cheese and organic pasta shells
  • Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as 10 minutes
  • No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium550mg23.91%
Total Carbohydrate48g17.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein10g
Calcium110mg8%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium190mg4%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Organic Dried Cheddar Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Whey, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Organic Annatto Extract (For Color), Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More