Annie's Organic Shells and White Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Whole Wheat
Product Details
Enjoy a bowl of delectable Annie's™ Organic Whole Grain Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese and help protect the planet at the same time. Each bite of this white cheddar mac will please the taste buds with its cheesy, creamy and oh-so-dreamy goodness! Made with organic whole grain pasta and real white cheddar cheese, this mac and cheese is easy to prepare and perfect for any time of day. Plus, these ingredients are grown with regenerative practices, which can help reduce greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. So not only are you benefiting from a whopping 30 grams of whole grains per serving, but the Earth benefits from farming practices that help protect and restore our planet.
- Made with real cheese and organic whole wheat pasta
- Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as 10 minutes
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Try other Annie's mac and cheese flavors like Classic Cheddar
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Whole Oat Flour, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Whole Spelt Flour), Organic Dried Cheddar Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Whey, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
