Annie's Organic Shells & White Cheddar Mac N Cheese
Product Details
Annie's Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is a dinnertime hit that gets the whole family hopping to the table. It's certified organic, simple to prepare and made with non-GMO ingredients, including 100% real cheese and organic wheat. Try it yourself and taste the difference!
- Made with certified organic pasta shells and white cheddar cheese
- Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as 10 minutes
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Organic Dried Cheddar Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Whey, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More