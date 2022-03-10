Annie's Organic Shells & White Cheddar Mac N Cheese Perspective: front
Annie's Organic Shells & White Cheddar Mac N Cheese Perspective: back
Annie's Organic Shells & White Cheddar Mac N Cheese Perspective: left
Annie's Organic Shells & White Cheddar Mac N Cheese Perspective: right
Annie's Organic Shells & White Cheddar Mac N Cheese

6 ozUPC: 0001356230063
Product Details

Annie's Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is a dinnertime hit that gets the whole family hopping to the table. It's certified organic, simple to prepare and made with non-GMO ingredients, including 100% real cheese and organic wheat. Try it yourself and taste the difference!

  • Made with certified organic pasta shells and white cheddar cheese
  • Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as 10 minutes
  • No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.5oz dry mix (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium550mg23.91%
Total Carbohydrate48g17.45%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar4g
Protein10g
Calcium110mg8%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium180mg4%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Organic Dried Cheddar Cheese (Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Organic Whey, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
