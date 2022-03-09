Ingredients

Chicken Broth* (Water, Chicken Stock*, Sea Salt), Cooked Chicken Meat (Chicken Meat*, Water, Tapioca Starch*, Sea Salt), Carrots*, Pasta* (Semolina Wheat*, Dried Egg Whites*), Corn Starch*, Chicken Fat*, Carrot Puree*, Chicken Flavor* (Chicken Flavor*, Sea Salt), Sea Salt, Onion Powder*, Carrot Juice Concenrate*, Garlic Powder*, Onion Juice Concentrate*, Celery Seed Powder*, Celery Puree*, Onion Puree*, Color* (Turmeric*, Annatto*), Tomato Paste*, Carrot Powder*, Potato Flour*, Thyme*, Rosemary Extract, Rosemary*, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil*, Black Pepper Oil*.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More