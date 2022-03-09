Annie's Organic Star Pasta & Chicken Soup
Annie’s Organic Star Pasta & Chicken is one of the all STARs of our organic soup line. A wholesome take on the classic-shaped noodle, our version is made with fun star-shaped noodles and yummy pieces of organic chicken. You won’t find any artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives or MSG hiding here… just organic comfort, by the spoonful. So, hop on over to the soup aisle and reach for the stars. Now in a BPA-free recyclable can!
- No Artificial Flavors or Synthetic Colors
- Organic Chicken - No Antibiotics Used
- No Added MSG or Yeast Extract
- Box Tops for Education
- USDA Organic
Ingredients
Chicken Broth* (Water, Chicken Stock*, Sea Salt), Cooked Chicken Meat (Chicken Meat*, Water, Tapioca Starch*, Sea Salt), Carrots*, Pasta* (Semolina Wheat*, Dried Egg Whites*), Corn Starch*, Chicken Fat*, Carrot Puree*, Chicken Flavor* (Chicken Flavor*, Sea Salt), Sea Salt, Onion Powder*, Carrot Juice Concenrate*, Garlic Powder*, Onion Juice Concentrate*, Celery Seed Powder*, Celery Puree*, Onion Puree*, Color* (Turmeric*, Annatto*), Tomato Paste*, Carrot Powder*, Potato Flour*, Thyme*, Rosemary Extract, Rosemary*, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil*, Black Pepper Oil*.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
