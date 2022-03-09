Annie's Organic Star Pasta & Chicken Soup Perspective: front
Annie's Organic Star Pasta & Chicken Soup Perspective: back
Annie's Organic Star Pasta & Chicken Soup Perspective: left
Annie's Organic Star Pasta & Chicken Soup Perspective: right
Annie's Organic Star Pasta & Chicken Soup

14 ozUPC: 0001356210099
Annie’s Organic Star Pasta & Chicken is one of the all STARs of our organic soup line. A wholesome take on the classic-shaped noodle, our version is made with fun star-shaped noodles and yummy pieces of organic chicken. You won’t find any artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives or MSG hiding here… just organic comfort, by the spoonful. So, hop on over to the soup aisle and reach for the stars. Now in a BPA-free recyclable can!

  • No Artificial Flavors or Synthetic Colors
  • Organic Chicken - No Antibiotics Used
  • No Added MSG or Yeast Extract
  • Box Tops for Education
  • USDA Organic

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (241 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Chicken Broth* (Water, Chicken Stock*, Sea Salt), Cooked Chicken Meat (Chicken Meat*, Water, Tapioca Starch*, Sea Salt), Carrots*, Pasta* (Semolina Wheat*, Dried Egg Whites*), Corn Starch*, Chicken Fat*, Carrot Puree*, Chicken Flavor* (Chicken Flavor*, Sea Salt), Sea Salt, Onion Powder*, Carrot Juice Concenrate*, Garlic Powder*, Onion Juice Concentrate*, Celery Seed Powder*, Celery Puree*, Onion Puree*, Color* (Turmeric*, Annatto*), Tomato Paste*, Carrot Powder*, Potato Flour*, Thyme*, Rosemary Extract, Rosemary*, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil*, Black Pepper Oil*.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.