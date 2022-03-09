Annie's Organic Strawberry & Fruit Punch Peel-A-Parts Fruit Strings Perspective: front
Annie's Organic Strawberry & Fruit Punch Peel-A-Parts Fruit Strings Perspective: left
Annie's Organic Strawberry & Fruit Punch Peel-A-Parts Fruit Strings Perspective: right
Annie's Organic Strawberry & Fruit Punch Peel-A-Parts Fruit Strings

12 ct / 6.7 ozUPC: 0001356211999
Product Details

Real Fruit Strings Make Snacking Fun! Annie’s Organic Peel-A-Part Variety Pack Strings is a delicious snack that’s as fun to play with as it is to eat. No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or high-fructose corn syrup here – just deliciously juicy bites of vegan and gluten free goodness.

  • Made with Goodness: No Artificial Flavors or Synthetic Colors
  • Gluten and Gelatin Free
  • Good Source of Vitamin C
  • We work with trusted suppliers to source only non-GMO ingredients
  • USDA Organic
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin C17mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Strawberry Splits Best Ingredients: Organic Apple Puree Concentrate, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Apple Fiber, Organic Color (Organic Carrot Juice, Organic Blueberry Juice, Organic Black Currant Juice), Pectin, Organic Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Organic Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C).Fruit Punch A-peel Best Ingredients: Organic Apple Puree Concentrate, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Apple Fiber, Organic Natural Flavor, Pectin, Organic Color (Organic Carrot Juice, Organic Black Currant Juice), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Organic Cherry Juice Concentrate, Organic Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Organic Orange Juice Concentrate.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
