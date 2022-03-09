Annie's Organic Strawberry & Fruit Punch Peel-A-Parts Fruit Strings
Product Details
Real Fruit Strings Make Snacking Fun! Annie’s Organic Peel-A-Part Variety Pack Strings is a delicious snack that’s as fun to play with as it is to eat. No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or high-fructose corn syrup here – just deliciously juicy bites of vegan and gluten free goodness.
- Made with Goodness: No Artificial Flavors or Synthetic Colors
- Gluten and Gelatin Free
- Good Source of Vitamin C
- We work with trusted suppliers to source only non-GMO ingredients
- USDA Organic
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Strawberry Splits Best Ingredients: Organic Apple Puree Concentrate, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Apple Fiber, Organic Color (Organic Carrot Juice, Organic Blueberry Juice, Organic Black Currant Juice), Pectin, Organic Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Organic Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C).Fruit Punch A-peel Best Ingredients: Organic Apple Puree Concentrate, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Apple Fiber, Organic Natural Flavor, Pectin, Organic Color (Organic Carrot Juice, Organic Black Currant Juice), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Organic Cherry Juice Concentrate, Organic Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Organic Orange Juice Concentrate.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
