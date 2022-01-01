We did it! We took all the fun, yum, and goodness of your favorite Bunny Fruit Snacks and packed ‘em into fun, new mini bunny shapes. That’s right, Annie’s Organic Minis Bunny Fruit Snacks are equal parts adorable as they are delicious. Our Minis are made with a delicious mix of mango, strawberry, and cherry flavors. Perfectly pouched, these vegan and gluten free bites of yum turn school lunches into bunny snack-packed fun!