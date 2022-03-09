Annie's Organic Strawberry Shortcake Bunny Grahams
Product Details
They say April showers bring May flowers, but here at Annie’s we like to welcome in the springtime with tasty treats. Adorable pink bunny grahams that look as good as they taste! For a limited time, hop on down the bunny trail and get all the strawberry flavored sweetness you can find in one box. Happy Hopping, pals!
- Made with Goodness: No Artificial Flavors or Synthetic Colors
- Certified organic food is produced the way nature intended - without toxic, persistent pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, GMOs, antibiotics, or added growth hormones
- We work with trusted suppliers to source only non-GMO ingredients
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Corn Flour, Organic Whole Wheat Flour (graham flour), Organic Invert Cane Syrup, Organic Strawberry Natural Flavor, Calcium Carbonate, Organic Color (organic beet juice concentrate, organic carrot juice concentrate), Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (vitamin E) to Protect Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
