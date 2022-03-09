Unprepared

Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil, Organic Corn Flour, Organic Whole Wheat Flour (graham flour), Organic Invert Cane Syrup, Organic Strawberry Natural Flavor, Calcium Carbonate, Organic Color (organic beet juice concentrate, organic carrot juice concentrate), Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (vitamin E) to Protect Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More