Annie's Organic Tomato Soup

14.3 ozUPC: 0001356210104
Product Details

Ready your grilled cheese and grab your Cheddar Bunnies, Annie’s Organic Tomato Soup is here! With an entire 1/2 cup of veggies per serving and absolutely no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives or high fructose corn syrup, our organic tomato soup brings goodness to the soup aisle with a flavor kids love and ingredients parents trust. So, what are you waiting for… It’s time to tomato. Now in a BPA-free recyclable can!

  • No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Preservatives
  • No High-Fructose Corn Syrup
  • USDA Organic
  • Box Tops for Education

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (252 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium680mg29.57%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar13g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree* (Water, Tomato Paste*), Water, Cane Sugar*, Corn Starch*, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Onion Powder*, Garlic Powder*.*Organic Ingredients

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
