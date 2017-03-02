Ready your grilled cheese and grab your Cheddar Bunnies, Annie’s Organic Tomato Soup is here! With an entire 1/2 cup of veggies per serving and absolutely no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives or high fructose corn syrup, our organic tomato soup brings goodness to the soup aisle with a flavor kids love and ingredients parents trust. So, what are you waiting for… It’s time to tomato. Now in a BPA-free recyclable can!

No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Preservatives

No High-Fructose Corn Syrup

USDA Organic

Box Tops for Education