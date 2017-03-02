Annie's Organic Tomato Soup
Product Details
Ready your grilled cheese and grab your Cheddar Bunnies, Annie’s Organic Tomato Soup is here! With an entire 1/2 cup of veggies per serving and absolutely no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives or high fructose corn syrup, our organic tomato soup brings goodness to the soup aisle with a flavor kids love and ingredients parents trust. So, what are you waiting for… It’s time to tomato. Now in a BPA-free recyclable can!
- No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Preservatives
- No High-Fructose Corn Syrup
- USDA Organic
- Box Tops for Education
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree* (Water, Tomato Paste*), Water, Cane Sugar*, Corn Starch*, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Onion Powder*, Garlic Powder*.*Organic Ingredients
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More