Annie's Organic Tropical Treat Bunny Fruit Snacks are equal parts adorable and delicious!

Each fruit gummy snack packs bold, natural mango-peach, tropical punch and orange flavors into fun bunny shapes. These certified organic fruit gummies are made with all the goodness you expect from Annie's without any of the artificial stuff. Perfectly pouched, these vegan and gluten-free fruit snacks for kids turn school lunches into bunny fun. The best part? These bunnies are made with organic ingredients that matter — to you, to farmers and to the planet we all share.