Annie's Organic Tropical Treat Bunny Fruit Snacks are equal parts adorable and delicious!
Each fruit gummy snack packs bold, natural mango-peach, tropical punch and orange flavors into fun bunny shapes. These certified organic fruit gummies are made with all the goodness you expect from Annie's without any of the artificial stuff. Perfectly pouched, these vegan and gluten-free fruit snacks for kids turn school lunches into bunny fun. The best part? These bunnies are made with organic ingredients that matter — to you, to farmers and to the planet we all share.
- Contains one 5-count box of Annie's Organic Tropical Treat Bunny Fruit Snacks
- Fruit gummies packed with mango-peach, tropical punch and orange flavors
- Certified organic, gluten-free and vegan fruit snacks
- 50% daily value of vitamin C
- Bunny-shaped fruit snacks for kids lunches or after-school snacks
- Box Tops for Education Participating Product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Tapioca Syrup Solids*, Pear Juice Concentrate*, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural Flavor, Sunflower Oil*, Color* (Black Carrot*, Blackcurrant*, Annatto*, Turmeric*, Extracts), Carnauba Wax*, * Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
