Annie's Organic Vegan Shells & Sweet Potato Pumpkin Macaroni & Creamy Sauce
Annie's Organic Vegan Shells & Sweet Potato Pumpkin Macaroni & Creamy Sauce Perspective: back
Annie's Organic Vegan Shells & Sweet Potato Pumpkin Macaroni & Creamy Sauce Perspective: left
Annie's Organic Vegan Shells & Sweet Potato Pumpkin Macaroni & Creamy Sauce Perspective: right
Annie's Organic Vegan Shells & Sweet Potato Pumpkin Macaroni & Creamy Sauce Perspective: top
Annie's Organic Vegan Shells & Sweet Potato Pumpkin Macaroni & Creamy Sauce Perspective: bottom
Annie's Organic Vegan Shells & Sweet Potato Pumpkin Macaroni & Creamy Sauce

6 ozUPC: 0001356200170
Product Details

Try your spoon at Annie’s Organic Vegan Mac Shells & Sweet Potato Pumpkin Macaroni and Sauce! With a vegan sauce made with pumpkin and sweet potato, and without any artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives, our new organic pasta dinner is the way vegan comfort food should taste.

  • Made with Goodness; No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Preservatives
  • Plant-Based Recipe Made With Pumpkin and Sweet Potato
  • Non-GMO ingredients
  • USDA Organic
  • Vegan
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.2oz dry mix (62 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate45g16.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Organic Pumpkin Powder (Organic Pumpkin, [Organic Maltodextrin*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Sunflower Lecithin*]), Organic Sweet Potato Powder (Organic Sweet Potato, [Organic Maltodextrin*, Organic Corn Starch*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Sunflower Lecithin*]), Organic Corn Starch, Organic Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Organic Paprika, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Powder.*Used as A Processing Aid

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.