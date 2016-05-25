Ingredients

Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Organic Pumpkin Powder (Organic Pumpkin, [Organic Maltodextrin*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Sunflower Lecithin*]), Organic Sweet Potato Powder (Organic Sweet Potato, [Organic Maltodextrin*, Organic Corn Starch*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Sunflower Lecithin*]), Organic Corn Starch, Organic Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Organic Paprika, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Powder.*Used as A Processing Aid

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More