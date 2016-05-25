Annie's Organic Vegan Shells & Sweet Potato Pumpkin Macaroni & Creamy Sauce
Product Details
Try your spoon at Annie’s Organic Vegan Mac Shells & Sweet Potato Pumpkin Macaroni and Sauce! With a vegan sauce made with pumpkin and sweet potato, and without any artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives, our new organic pasta dinner is the way vegan comfort food should taste.
- Made with Goodness; No Artificial Flavors, Synthetic Colors or Preservatives
- Plant-Based Recipe Made With Pumpkin and Sweet Potato
- Non-GMO ingredients
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Organic Pumpkin Powder (Organic Pumpkin, [Organic Maltodextrin*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Sunflower Lecithin*]), Organic Sweet Potato Powder (Organic Sweet Potato, [Organic Maltodextrin*, Organic Corn Starch*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Sunflower Lecithin*]), Organic Corn Starch, Organic Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Organic Paprika, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Powder.*Used as A Processing Aid
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
