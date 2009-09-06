Annie's Shells & White Cheddar Mac N Cheese With Organic Pasta
Product Details
It's hardly surprising that Annie's Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is everybunny's favorite mac! Each bite of this white cheddar mac and cheese is crafted with lots of care and the highest ingredient standards. Made with 10 grams of protein per serving and organic shell-shaped pasta, this real cheese goodness is perfect for lunchtime, dinnertime or anytime you're craving something downright delicious.
- Made with organic pasta and real white cheddar cheese
- Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as 10 minutes
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Try other Annie's mac and cheese flavors like Classic Cheddar
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Dried Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Whey, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Nonfat Milk, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
