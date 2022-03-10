Annie's™ Shells & White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese
Product Details
It's hardly surprising that Annie's Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is everyone's favorite mac. Made with real white cheddar cheese and organic shell-shaped pasta, each bite is crafted with lots of care and the highest ingredient standards. This real cheese goodness contains 10 grams of protein per serving and is perfect for lunchtime, dinnertime or anytime you're craving something downright delicious.
- Contains four 6-ounce packages of Annie'sShells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese
- Made with all-natural white cheddar cheese and organic shell-shaped pasta
- Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as 10 minutes
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
- Box Tops for Education Participating Product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Dried Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Whey, Butter, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
