Annie's™ Shells & White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Annie's™ Shells & White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Annie's™ Shells & White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Annie's™ Shells & White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Annie's™ Shells & White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Annie's™ Shells & White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Annie's™ Shells & White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

4 ct / 6 ozUPC: 0001356236342
Purchase Options

Product Details

It's hardly surprising that Annie's Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is everyone's favorite mac. Made with real white cheddar cheese and organic shell-shaped pasta, each bite is crafted with lots of care and the highest ingredient standards. This real cheese goodness contains 10 grams of protein per serving and is perfect for lunchtime, dinnertime or anytime you're craving something downright delicious.

 

  • Contains four 6-ounce packages of Annie'sShells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese
  • Made with all-natural white cheddar cheese and organic shell-shaped pasta
  • Tasty and simple mac and cheese ready in as little as 10 minutes
  • No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
  • Box Tops for Education Participating Product

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.5oz (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium500mg20.83%
Total Carbohydrate47g15.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein10g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron0.72mg4%
Thiamin0.15mg10%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Dried Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Whey, Butter, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More