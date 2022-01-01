Annie’s Sour Bunnies Fruit Snacks are packed with a surprisingly sweet & sour mix of cherry, lemon and orange bunnies. These cuties are snackable, lunch packable, and naturally vegan & gluten free! Made with all the goodness you expect from Annie’s, and without any of the artificial stuff. No high-fructose corn syrup here – just yummy bites of sweet n’ sour fun that’ll satisfy sweet tooths and pack a pucker-y punch.