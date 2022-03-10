Annie's White Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Microwavable Mac & Cheese Perspective: front
Annie's White Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Microwavable Mac & Cheese

10.7 ozUPC: 0001356230088
Product Details

With five microwavable Annie's White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese meals, great-tasting comfort food is only minutes away. Just add water, microwave and enjoy a delicious bowl of mac and cheese fast. Plus, you'll be glad to know it's made with organic pasta, real white cheddar and no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives. Enjoy on its own or add as a side dish to any meal.

  • Contains five Annie's White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese single-serve pouches
  • Elbow macaroni and cheese made with organic pasta and real cheese
  • Enjoy mac and cheese in minutes with a little help from your microwave
  • No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1macaroni (61 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium540mg23.48%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein8g
Calcium110mg8%
Iron0.7mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Dried Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Whey, Butter, Nonfat Milk, Corn Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
