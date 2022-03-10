Annie's White Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Microwavable Mac & Cheese
Product Details
With five microwavable Annie's White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese meals, great-tasting comfort food is only minutes away. Just add water, microwave and enjoy a delicious bowl of mac and cheese fast. Plus, you'll be glad to know it's made with organic pasta, real white cheddar and no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives. Enjoy on its own or add as a side dish to any meal.
- Contains five Annie's White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese single-serve pouches
- Elbow macaroni and cheese made with organic pasta and real cheese
- Enjoy mac and cheese in minutes with a little help from your microwave
- No artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Best Ingredients: Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour), Dried Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Non-animal Enzymes), Whey, Butter, Nonfat Milk, Corn Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide (For Anticaking).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More