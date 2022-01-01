Hover to Zoom
Antigal Winery Uno Malbec
750 mLUPC: 0087439000103
This Malbec is aged in wood for 8 to 10 months, has red and purple colors, typical of this variety. On the nose, this wine offers delicious plum, strawberry, and blackberry flavors with enticing hints of violets, vanilla, and milk chocolate. Brightened by carefully protected natural acidity, this violet-red wine has a silky texture and provides an agreeably persistent finish.