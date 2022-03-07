Antonina's Artisan Bakery Gluten Free Double Chocolate Single Layer Cake
Product Details
As delicious as they are beautiful, these moist and rich gluten free chocolate cupcakes satisfy anyone who wants a sweet treat. We use real chocolate buttercream frosting and top with a European chocolate decoration. This cake is presented in an elegant display container reminiscent of a jewelry box...great for home or the perfect hostess gift to turn any day into a reason to celebrate.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CAKE: CANE SUGAR, GLUTEN FREE FLOUR BLEND (WHITE RICE FLOUR, POTATO STARCH, TAPIOCA STARCH), BUTTERMILK (CULTURED LOWFAT MILK, SALT), NON GMO CANOLA OIL, WATER, EGGS, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), BAKING SODA, XANTHAN GUM, BAKING POWDER (CORN STARCH, SODIUM BICARBONATE, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), SALT, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ETHYL ALCOHOL, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), COFFEE AND ENZYMES. CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM: POWDERED SUGAR (CANE SUGAR, CORN STARCH), UNSALTED BUTTER (MILK, NATURAL FLAVOR), WATER, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), PALM OIL, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ETHYL ALCOHOL, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), CYCLODEXTRIN (A SOLUBLE FIBER), AND SALT. DECORATIONS: SEMISWEET AND WHITE CHOCOLATE (SUGAR, CHOCOLATE LIQUOR, COCOA BUTTER, WHOLE MILK POWDER, LACTOSE [MILK SUGAR], BUTTER OIL, SOY LECITHIN [EMULSIFIER], NATURAL FLAVOR).
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More