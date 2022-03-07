Ingredients

CAKE: CANE SUGAR, GLUTEN FREE FLOUR BLEND (WHITE RICE FLOUR, POTATO STARCH, TAPIOCA STARCH), BUTTERMILK (CULTURED LOWFAT MILK, SALT), NON GMO CANOLA OIL, WATER, EGGS, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), BAKING SODA, XANTHAN GUM, BAKING POWDER (CORN STARCH, SODIUM BICARBONATE, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), SALT, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ETHYL ALCOHOL, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), COFFEE AND ENZYMES. CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM: POWDERED SUGAR (CANE SUGAR, CORN STARCH), UNSALTED BUTTER (MILK, NATURAL FLAVOR), WATER, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), PALM OIL, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ETHYL ALCOHOL, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), CYCLODEXTRIN (A SOLUBLE FIBER), AND SALT. DECORATIONS: SEMISWEET AND WHITE CHOCOLATE (SUGAR, CHOCOLATE LIQUOR, COCOA BUTTER, WHOLE MILK POWDER, LACTOSE [MILK SUGAR], BUTTER OIL, SOY LECITHIN [EMULSIFIER], NATURAL FLAVOR).

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More