Antonina's Artisan Bakery Gluten Free Double Chocolate Single Layer Cake

22 ozUPC: 0081870301372
Product Details

As delicious as they are beautiful, these moist and rich gluten free chocolate cupcakes satisfy anyone who wants a sweet treat. We use real chocolate buttercream frosting and top with a European chocolate decoration. This cake is presented in an elegant display container reminiscent of a jewelry box...great for home or the perfect hostess gift to turn any day into a reason to celebrate.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/8th of cake
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g21%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mcg10%
Sodium300mcg13%
Total Carbohydrate43g16%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar31g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.8mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CAKE: CANE SUGAR, GLUTEN FREE FLOUR BLEND (WHITE RICE FLOUR, POTATO STARCH, TAPIOCA STARCH), BUTTERMILK (CULTURED LOWFAT MILK, SALT), NON GMO CANOLA OIL, WATER, EGGS, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), BAKING SODA, XANTHAN GUM, BAKING POWDER (CORN STARCH, SODIUM BICARBONATE, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), SALT, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ETHYL ALCOHOL, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), COFFEE AND ENZYMES. CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM: POWDERED SUGAR (CANE SUGAR, CORN STARCH), UNSALTED BUTTER (MILK, NATURAL FLAVOR), WATER, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), PALM OIL, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ETHYL ALCOHOL, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), CYCLODEXTRIN (A SOLUBLE FIBER), AND SALT. DECORATIONS: SEMISWEET AND WHITE CHOCOLATE (SUGAR, CHOCOLATE LIQUOR, COCOA BUTTER, WHOLE MILK POWDER, LACTOSE [MILK SUGAR], BUTTER OIL, SOY LECITHIN [EMULSIFIER], NATURAL FLAVOR).

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
